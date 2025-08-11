Next Article
Salman Khan reveals he was offered IPL team in 2008
Salman Khan just shared that he was offered an IPL team back in 2008, but said no.
At a recent event, he joked, "IPL ke liye too old ho gaye hum" (I'm too old to buy an IPL team now).
No regrets for Salman
Salman made it clear he doesn't regret missing out. In his words: "Aisa nahi hai ki pachta rahe hain hum. Khush hi hain hum" (It's not like I have any regrets—I'm happy).
His comments come as the IPL continues to capture attention, and everyone's waiting for updates on players like Sanju Samson and MS Dhoni.
IPL's growth and Salman's decision
The IPL has exploded since 2008 into the world's biggest T20 league, attracting huge crowds—and Bollywood stars as owners.
Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Preity Zinta all have teams, but Salman decided early on to focus on his film career instead.