Borgohain's 'Hiraeth' to world premiere at Chicago South Asian Film Fest Entertainment Aug 11, 2025

Assamese movie "Hiraeth," directed by Chow Partha Borgohain, is heading to its world premiere at the 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival, happening September 14-21, 2025.

The story follows Pori, a village woman forced to move to the city after a flood, as she and her husband face tough realities like inequality and corruption in urban life.