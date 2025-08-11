Next Article
Borgohain's 'Hiraeth' to world premiere at Chicago South Asian Film Fest
Assamese movie "Hiraeth," directed by Chow Partha Borgohain, is heading to its world premiere at the 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival, happening September 14-21, 2025.
The story follows Pori, a village woman forced to move to the city after a flood, as she and her husband face tough realities like inequality and corruption in urban life.
Borgohain hopes film brings empathy for marginalized communities
Starring Meghali Kalita, Ashim Kumar Sharma, and Atanu Mahanta, "Hiraeth" dives into the lives of marginalized communities.
Borgohain hopes the film sparks empathy for people society often ignores, showing their resilience and everyday challenges in a heartfelt way.