Andrew Garfield shuts down Spider-Man comeback rumors
Andrew Garfield just set the record straight—he's not coming back as Spider-Man for Avengers: Doomsday.
In a recent chat with GQ, he said, "No, unequivocally fucking no," and made it clear that neither he nor Tobey Maguire will be suiting up for this one, even though fans have been hoping for a reunion.
Will Garfield pull another 'No Way Home' stunt?
Garfield famously denied being in Spider-Man: No Way Home back in 2021, only to show up and surprise everyone.
That movie was a massive hit, bringing together all three Spider-Men and earning nearly $2 billion worldwide.
So, fans are understandably curious (and a bit skeptical) whenever he says he's not involved in future Marvel projects.
Upcoming Marvel movies
The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't slowing down—Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for July 31, 2026, and Avengers: Doomsday lands December 18, 2026.
Both movies will keep exploring the multiverse, with alternate realities and new twists on familiar characters.