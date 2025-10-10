Andrew Garfield shuts down Spider-Man comeback rumors Entertainment Oct 10, 2025

Andrew Garfield just set the record straight—he's not coming back as Spider-Man for Avengers: Doomsday.

In a recent chat with GQ, he said, "No, unequivocally fucking no," and made it clear that neither he nor Tobey Maguire will be suiting up for this one, even though fans have been hoping for a reunion.