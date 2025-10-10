Danielle Jonas opens up about Lyme disease struggles
Danielle Jonas, wife of singer Kevin Jonas, was diagnosed with Lyme disease after experiencing unexplained hair loss and eczema on her scalp.
At first, doctors thought it was just anxiety, but a biopsy eventually confirmed the real cause.
Danielle called the hair loss "very traumatic," and said it took an emotional toll.
Danielle now uses hair extensions
To cope, Danielle started using hair extensions, but this made her eczema flare up.
"I just wanted to feel like myself," she shared, particularly when going out and doing things with Kevin.
The couple's two daughters, Alena (11) and Valentina (8), also deal with eczema, so Danielle now encourages them to keep their skincare routines simple and not stress about trends—reminding them that symptoms do get better.
Lyme disease symptoms can be easily mistaken
Danielle's story highlights how tricky Lyme disease can be to diagnose and how easily symptoms can be mistaken for something else.
By opening up about her struggles and sharing practical advice for managing skin conditions, she's helping others feel less alone and more informed about their health.