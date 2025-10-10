Justin Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman sued for malpractice Entertainment Oct 10, 2025

Hollywood attorney Bryan Freedman, who recently represented actor Justin Baldoni in a defamation case that was dismissed in June 2025, is now facing his own legal trouble.

After Travis Flores accused Baldoni's 2019 film Five Feet Apart of copying his script about cystic fibrosis, the copyright dispute ended in 2022 with no blame on Baldoni.

In October 2025, after Flores passed away in 2024, his husband Clement Souyri filed a malpractice suit against Freedman.