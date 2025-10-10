Justin Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman sued for malpractice
Hollywood attorney Bryan Freedman, who recently represented actor Justin Baldoni in a defamation case that was dismissed in June 2025, is now facing his own legal trouble.
After Travis Flores accused Baldoni's 2019 film Five Feet Apart of copying his script about cystic fibrosis, the copyright dispute ended in 2022 with no blame on Baldoni.
In October 2025, after Flores passed away in 2024, his husband Clement Souyri filed a malpractice suit against Freedman.
Souyri accuses Freedman of unethical behavior
Souyri claims Freedman acted unethically during the old copyright case—alleging legal malpractice, invasion of privacy, defamation, and breaking attorney-client trust.
Freedman insists he did nothing wrong and points out that the original case was settled without fault.
Meanwhile, he's also juggling other high-profile cases and past controversies, making this just one of several challenges on his plate.