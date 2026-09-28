ANEC Trust serves legal notice over KM-1 capture in Kerala
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The Animal and Nature Ethics Community (ANEC) Trust has sent a legal notice to Kerala's forest and wildlife authorities, challenging their plan to capture an elephant called Kannur Makhna-1 (KM-1).
ANEC wants the operation paused and properly reviewed under wildlife protection laws before anything permanent happens.
ANEC questions Muthanga kraal and kumkis
ANEC is uneasy about the use of trained kumki elephants and the building of a kraal (an enclosure) at Muthanga, which they think could signal a preplanned capture that might not follow all legal rules.
They are urging officials to stick strictly to both legal and scientific standards, so any action taken with KM-1 is ethical and by the book.