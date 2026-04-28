Aneet Padda's schoolgirl look from 'Shakti Shalini's set goes viral

Aneet Padda﻿ is making waves with her schoolgirl look from the sets of her upcoming film Shakti Shalini. The video, reportedly filmed in Gwalior, offers a sneak peek into her character and has already sparked curiosity among fans. In the clip, she can be seen in a simple school uniform with braided hair, reflecting the small-town setting of the story.

Fan reactions Fans speculate about her role in the film The video has sparked a flurry of reactions from fans on social media. While many praised her look, others speculated about her role in the film. One user wrote, "Maddock better be making this one good. All the best to aneet and team." Another commented, "Rajasthani? She is going to play a Bengali girl. The whole film is based on Bengali culture." Some also speculated, "This is most probably a flashback. She is not playing the role of school girl."

Character introduction Padda's character was 1st introduced in 'Thamma' Padda was confirmed as the lead of Shakti Shalini in 2025, with the film being a major entry into the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Her character was first introduced in a post-credits scene of Thamma, released in October, 2025. In this scene, she was referred to as "the creator, the destroyer, and the mother of all." The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release later this year.

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