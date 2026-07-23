Angelina Jolie defends her kids after they drop 'Pitt' surname
What's the story
Angelina Jolie is reportedly not angry and just wants "everyone to heal" as her children seek to drop their father's surname, "Pitt." The 51-year-old actor's youngest daughter, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, recently became the fourth of her six children with Brad Pitt to file a petition for a legal name change. This follows a similar action by Shiloh, who filed her petition in 2024, and recent moves by Zahara and Maddox.
Family dynamics
'If people knew the whole truth...': Source
A source close to Jolie told PEOPLE, "If people knew the whole truth, they would have more sympathy for the children and respect them."
"The fact they aren't speaking ill or sharing things publicly only shows their decency."
"Angie hasn't been fighting and isn't angry. She just wants everyone to heal."
Name change petitions
Jolie-Pitt follows siblings Zahara, Maddox, and Shiloh
Jolie-Pitt filed her petition on July 21, seeking to legally change her name.
Zahara, 21, is seeking to become Zahara Marley Jolie, and Maddox, 24, wants his name changed to Maddox Chivan Jolie.
In 2024, Shiloh successfully dropped Pitt from her name and legally changed it to Shiloh Jolie.
Family dynamics
Legal name changes will continue as scheduled
Shiloh's petition was granted in August 2024, while Zahara's and Maddox's remain pending.
Zahara's hearing is scheduled for September 28 after Maddox's on September 14, according to previous court documents obtained by PEOPLE.
Most recently, the two published a legal notice in the Los Angeles Daily Journal confirming their intent to change their names per California law.
Actor's view
What Pitt's reaction to kids' name change requests was
Neither Jolie nor Pitt has publicly commented on their children's name change requests.
However, a source close to Pitt previously told PEOPLE that it's "sad to see someone repeatedly publicize their successful alienation of their children from the other parent."
During a 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pitt spoke about valuing family and close relationships but did not directly address the legal name change petitions.