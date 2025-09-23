Next Article
Angelina Jolie doesn't recognize US: 'I love my country'
Entertainment
Angelina Jolie is speaking out about her concerns over free speech in the US.
At the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain, she shared, "I love my country, but at this time, I don't recognize my country."
Her comments come as Hollywood debates censorship and personal freedoms.
More on her comments
Jolie's words followed the recent suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after controversial on-air comments, adding fuel to ongoing conversations about censorship.
It is reported that Jolie wants a more private life for her family and plans to move overseas with her kids when they turn 18 next year.
Meanwhile, she was at the festival for the premiere of her new film Couture, showing she's still using her platform for both art and social issues.