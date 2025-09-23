Angelina Jolie doesn't recognize US: 'I love my country'

More on her comments

Jolie's words followed the recent suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after controversial on-air comments, adding fuel to ongoing conversations about censorship.

It is reported that Jolie wants a more private life for her family and plans to move overseas with her kids when they turn 18 next year.

Meanwhile, she was at the festival for the premiere of her new film Couture, showing she's still using her platform for both art and social issues.