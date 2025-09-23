Next Article
Zubeen Garg's body arrives in Guwahati; fans gather for tribute
A second post-mortem for popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg is happening at Guwahati Medical College, following calls for more transparency after his unexpected passing in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19.
The autopsy, originally set for 7:30am was rescheduled to an early 3:00am start.
Body to be taken to stadium for public tribute
After the post-mortem, Garg's body will return to Sarusajai Stadium for public tribute before a funeral procession heads to Sonapur for cremation.
Assam's Chief Minister said the route will use the highway to avoid city traffic.
Fans have been gathering at the hospital and stadium, reflecting just how much Garg meant to Assam's music scene and its people.