Did FCC chief Brendan Carr force Jimmy Kimmel's suspension?

FCC Chair Brendan Carr has denied that the US government pushed Disney and ABC to suspend late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, whose show was recently suspended. Carr pointed to Kimmel's ratings as the reason and said broadcasters can handle complaints directly or through the FCC—rejecting claims of federal interference.

Carr warned Disney, ABC about potential fines or license risks Earlier, Carr had warned Disney and ABC affiliates about Kimmel's controversial comments on conservative activist Charlie Kirk, hinting at possible fines or license risks.

Critics—including Senator Ted Cruz—accused him of trying to silence speech, with Cruz calling the move "dangerous" and comparing it to Mafia tactics.

Democratic FCC Commissioner says Carr's actions cross a line Responding to backlash, Carr explained he just wanted networks to avoid content that "falls short of community values," not threaten them.

Still, Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez says his actions cross a line into government meddling in free speech.