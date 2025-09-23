Janhvi Kapoor wears Sridevi's old saree to 'Homebound' premiere

More about 'Homebound' and its cast

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, "Homebound" stars Janhvi alongside Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. The film was just picked as India's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Oscars.

The premiere was a star-studded affair with Karan Johar hosting and big names like Hrithik Roshan in attendance.

The story follows two friends—one Dalit, one Muslim—breaking social barriers.