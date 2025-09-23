Janhvi Kapoor wears Sridevi's old saree to 'Homebound' premiere
At the Mumbai premiere of "Homebound" on September 22, Janhvi Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Sridevi, by wearing the same royal blue and black saree Sridevi wore to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception.
Calling the film's journey "nothing short of a dream" and "about hope," Janhvi shared her excitement on Instagram.
More about 'Homebound' and its cast
Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, "Homebound" stars Janhvi alongside Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. The film was just picked as India's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Oscars.
The premiere was a star-studded affair with Karan Johar hosting and big names like Hrithik Roshan in attendance.
The story follows two friends—one Dalit, one Muslim—breaking social barriers.
Janhvi's saree was designed by Manish Malhotra
Janhvi's saree wasn't just a fashion choice—it was designed by Manish Malhotra and reportedly Sridevi's favorite.
By wearing it with minimal accessories and a sleek bun, she created a subtle but powerful link between her own big moment and her mother's legacy, blending tradition with her own modern style.