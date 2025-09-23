'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' returns after 2 weeks, Trump's reaction awaited

Kimmel's return sparks mixed reactions

Kimmel's remarks led major ABC affiliates like Sinclair and Nexstar to stop airing his show—Sinclair swapped it for news, while Nexstar hasn't decided yet.

Meanwhile, comedians such as Stephen Colbert have shown support for Kimmel's return.

On the flip side, former President Trump called the suspension "great news for America," but hasn't weighed in since the show's comeback.