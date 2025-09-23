Next Article
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' returns after 2 weeks, Trump's reaction awaited
Entertainment
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is back on ABC after being taken off air earlier this month.
The show was suspended indefinitely on Wednesday after Kimmel made controversial comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination during his monolog.
ABC says they brought him back after "thoughtful conversations" with Jimmy, as per ABC's statement.
Kimmel's return sparks mixed reactions
Kimmel's remarks led major ABC affiliates like Sinclair and Nexstar to stop airing his show—Sinclair swapped it for news, while Nexstar hasn't decided yet.
Meanwhile, comedians such as Stephen Colbert have shown support for Kimmel's return.
On the flip side, former President Trump called the suspension "great news for America," but hasn't weighed in since the show's comeback.