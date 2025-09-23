Next Article
Anupam Kher meets Ram Gopal Varma, calls him 'original cool'
Entertainment
Anupam Kher just caught up with director Ram Gopal Varma in Mumbai and took to Instagram to share the moment.
Even though his role in Varma's film Sarkar was brief, Kher made it clear he's a big fan of Varma's brilliance as a filmmaker, calling him one of the "original cool directors" and saying he hopes they'll team up again.
He also gave a shout-out to Varma's iconic movies like Shiva and Satya, mentioning them in his hashtags.
Kher also welcomed Ahaan Panday to Bollywood
Kher also welcomed newcomer Ahaan Panday to Bollywood with a friendly Instagram post.
Posing together—Kher in formal attire and Panday rocking a hoodie—the veteran actor said there's "no generation gap" between them and wished Ahaan all the best as he starts his film journey.