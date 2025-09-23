Anupam Kher meets Ram Gopal Varma, calls him 'original cool' Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

Anupam Kher just caught up with director Ram Gopal Varma in Mumbai and took to Instagram to share the moment.

Even though his role in Varma's film Sarkar was brief, Kher made it clear he's a big fan of Varma's brilliance as a filmmaker, calling him one of the "original cool directors" and saying he hopes they'll team up again.

He also gave a shout-out to Varma's iconic movies like Shiva and Satya, mentioning them in his hashtags.