Basil Joseph reveals why he stopped pursuing 'Shaktimaan' remake
Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph opened up about his struggles in Bollywood, where his Shaktimaan project, which had Ranveer Singh rumored for the lead, stalled due to industry politics and endless delays.
Chatting with Anurag Kashyap, Basil admitted he "wasted two years" trying to make it work, reflecting a disillusionment with the Hindi film industry that both directors have experienced.
Basil and Kashyap are now focusing on South Indian films
After this tough run, Basil is focusing again on Malayalam films like Ponman and Maranamass, plus the Tamil movie Parasakthi.
Kashyap, who's faced similar roadblocks himself, is also turning toward South Indian projects as an actor.
Meanwhile, Shaktimaan remains stuck in development limbo—leaving fans still waiting for news.