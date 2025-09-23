Basil Joseph reveals why he stopped pursuing 'Shaktimaan' remake Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph opened up about his struggles in Bollywood, where his Shaktimaan project, which had Ranveer Singh rumored for the lead, stalled due to industry politics and endless delays.

Chatting with Anurag Kashyap, Basil admitted he "wasted two years" trying to make it work, reflecting a disillusionment with the Hindi film industry that both directors have experienced.