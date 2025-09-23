HYBE sets up base in Mumbai, kickstarts localized auditions

The company will tweak its K-pop playbook for India

HYBE India will kick off localized auditions and artist training between September and October 2025, aiming to discover homegrown talent who can shine globally.

They'll use their K-pop playbook but tweak it for Indian culture, while also supporting regional projects from other HYBE artists.

After seeing success with groups like KATSEYE, HYBE wants to make India a key part of its worldwide music family.