HYBE sets up base in Mumbai, kickstarts localized auditions
HYBE, the company behind BTS, has officially launched HYBE INDIA ENTERTAINMENT PRIVATE LIMITED in Mumbai.
This marks their fifth global hub and a big step into India's massive streaming scene—think 185 million users.
The move signals that HYBE is serious about finding and boosting Indian talent for the world stage.
The company will tweak its K-pop playbook for India
HYBE India will kick off localized auditions and artist training between September and October 2025, aiming to discover homegrown talent who can shine globally.
They'll use their K-pop playbook but tweak it for Indian culture, while also supporting regional projects from other HYBE artists.
After seeing success with groups like KATSEYE, HYBE wants to make India a key part of its worldwide music family.
India's massive digital audience and entertainment market are key
India's huge digital audience and fast-growing entertainment market make it a prime spot for global expansion.
HYBE's chairman Bang Si-hyuk has said he wants to bring the K-pop model to new genres and countries—and after strong results in the US and Latin America, all eyes are on what they'll do next in India.