Jimmy Kimmel's show returns after death joke suspension
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" returns to ABC on September 23, after being briefly suspended.
The pause came when host Jimmy Kimmel made comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk's death—remarks Disney called "ill-timed and insensitive."
The network said the move was to keep things from getting more heated.
Kimmel's comments drew widespread backlash
Kimmel's comments sparked criticism from several directions. Major ABC affiliates Nexstar and Sinclair stopped airing his show, calling his words "offensive and insensitive."
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr even described them as "truly sick."
ABC brought the show back after what they called "thoughtful conversations" with Kimmel, but didn't say if he apologized.
Kimmel's late-night legacy
Hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live! ", Kimmel is known for mixing comedy with political commentary—sometimes landing in hot water for blunt takes on sensitive topics.
Even after this suspension, he continues to be a prominent figure in late-night TV.