'Reduced to rubble': Angelina Jolie shares before-and-after Gaza satellite images
What's the story
Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie recently took to Instagram to share before-and-after satellite images of Gaza. The images highlight the extensive destruction caused by the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. In her post, Jolie emphasized the urgent humanitarian needs of residents left without shelter and supplies. She also cited UN satellite analysis indicating that a significant percentage of structures have been damaged or destroyed.
Details
Whole neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble, says Jolie
In her Instagram post, Jolie, who has served as a special envoy for the UN refugee agency, shed light on how the region has been "reduced to rubble."
She wrote, "You can now open Google Earth and see what was done to Gaza."
Speaking about the magnitude of impact caused by the war that began in 2023, Jolie said, "Whole neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble."
Urgent needs
'82% of structures damaged in Gaza'
Jolie added that homes, schools, universities, hospitals, roads, water and sanitation systems, and other infrastructure had been "damaged or destroyed."
She cited UN satellite analysis showing that as of June 16, 2026, "82% of structures in Gaza had been damaged," with roughly two-thirds of those assessed as destroyed.
"As winter approaches, 1.98 million people, or 94% of Gaza's population need shelter assistance and essential items. Aid and shelter materials continue to face restrictions and delays," she noted.
Humanitarian aid
'People need shelter before winter'
Echoing the concerns and plight of the people, Jolie expressed urgency regarding humanitarian aid.
She said, "People need shelter before winter. Humanitarian aid needs to reach civilians at the scale required."
"Hospitals need medical supplies. And the conditions that allow civilians to rebuild their homes, schools, hospitals, and communities need to be created."
Family impact
'Destruction is visible, needs are known'
Through her post, Jolie also brought attention to the impact that the war has made on families who have lost their loved ones.
"Google Earth shows the physical destruction with extraordinary clarity. What it cannot show is what it means to live among it, what happened to the families who were killed, and what life is like for those who survived."
"The destruction is visible. The needs are known. What matters now is whether they are met," the actor concluded.