'Angh' picked for International Feature category after TIFF Platform Prize

Big news for Indian cinema: Theja Rio's Angh, a film rooted in Nagaland's culture, was selected for the International Feature Film category for next year's Oscars after winning TIFF's Platform Prize.

The story follows Anghba, a village chief facing the pressures of outside influences, and is adapted from Rio's earlier award-winning short.

Angh also won big at TIFF, taking home the Platform Prize.