'Angh' picked for International Feature category after TIFF Platform Prize
Big news for Indian cinema: Theja Rio's Angh, a film rooted in Nagaland's culture, was selected for the International Feature Film category for next year's Oscars after winning TIFF's Platform Prize.
The story follows Anghba, a village chief facing the pressures of outside influences, and is adapted from Rio's earlier award-winning short.
Angh also won big at TIFF, taking home the Platform Prize.
'Angh' explores tradition and modernity
Set in the 1960s Konyak, Angh dives into how tradition and modernity collide, a theme that resonated with global audiences and juries alike.
Producer Nancy Nisa Beso highlighted their focus on keeping the story authentic.
For Rio, this selection is a very special moment for me and for everyone associated with the film. I am aware that it is rare for a debut film to receive this kind of recognition, and all I can say is that we made Angh with a lot of love, for the place I come from, for my people and for our culture.