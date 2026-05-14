'Angikaaram' trailer shows Rajesh as athlete in courtroom drama
Entertainment
The trailer for Angikaaram just dropped, giving us a look at KJ Rajesh in his first lead role.
The film blends sports action with courtroom drama and tackles social issues, following an athlete who stands up to injustice.
Directed by J P Thenpathiyan, it's set for release this June.
'Angikaaram' quote prompts online conversations
One line from Rajesh, "There is no official national sport for our country, sir," has already started conversations online.
The cast includes Sindhoori Vishwanath, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rangaraj Pandey, and Mohan Raman.
With lifelike visuals, intense scenes, and Ghibran's powerful score in the background, Angikaaram is getting a lot of attention ahead of its release.