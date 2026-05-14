'Angikaaram' trailer shows Rajesh as athlete in courtroom drama Entertainment May 14, 2026

The trailer for Angikaaram just dropped, giving us a look at KJ Rajesh in his first lead role.

The film blends sports action with courtroom drama and tackles social issues, following an athlete who stands up to injustice.

Directed by J P Thenpathiyan, it's set for release this June.