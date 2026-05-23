Anil-Madhuri to reunite for Suresh Triveni's film?
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Suresh Triveni has expressed his desire to bring together Bollywood icons Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor for a comedy project. Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming Netflix movie Maa Behen, he said, "Of course, I would love to bring them together." "In fact, we were discussing that we should try comedy with them because I think they are brilliant as a team together."
Recent projects
Triveni's collaborations with the 2 stars
Triveni is awaiting the release of Dixit-starrer Maa Behen, while he previously collaborated with Kapoor on the Prime Video movie, Subedaar. He described these experiences as a "dream" come true. He said, "In the same year, I got to work on two different projects, one with Anil sir in Subedaar and now with Madhuri ma'am in Maa Behen." Maa Behen, also starring Triptii Dimri, will release on June 4.
Successful duo
Dixit and Kapoor's successful collaborations in Bollywood
Dixit and Kapoor have a long history of successful collaborations in Bollywood, with over a dozen hit films to their credit. Their movies, such as Beta, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Total Dhamaal, and Parinda, have been major box office successes. Off-screen, too, the two veteran actors share a close friendship and enjoy a fun rapport with each other.