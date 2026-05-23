Suresh Triveni wants to work with the two icons

Anil-Madhuri to reunite for Suresh Triveni's film?

By Isha Sharma 04:34 pm May 23, 202604:34 pm

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Acclaimed filmmaker Suresh Triveni has expressed his desire to bring together Bollywood icons Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor for a comedy project. Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming Netflix movie Maa Behen, he said, "Of course, I would love to bring them together." "In fact, we were discussing that we should try comedy with them because I think they are brilliant as a team together."