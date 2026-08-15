Why Anil Kapoor almost turned down '1942: A Love Story'
What's the story
Anil Kapoor, who starred in the 1994 film 1942: A Love Story, recently revealed that he was initially hesitant to accept the role. Speaking to Variety India, he said, "I was not very keen...I felt this film needed a younger actor to play the role." "At that time, Bobby Deol was just starting fresh, so I had suggested his name, and even Aamir Khan." The movie is returning to theaters on August 21, 2026, in an upgraded format.
Role acceptance
Music was a 'huge turning point' for Kapoor
Kapoor was eventually swayed by the film's music, composed by RD Burman.
"The music was a huge turning point for me to change my decision and do the film," he said.
He also spoke about his initial confusion over being less visible in the iconic song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga from the movie.
However, he later appreciated how Manisha Koirala's character Rajjo added depth to the sequence.
Co-star appreciation
Kapoor lauded Koirala, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Kapoor praised Koirala, saying she was "the emotional thread of that film."
He also lauded director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, cinematographer Binod Pradhan, and Farah Khan for their work on the song.
"There were hardly any shots of me in the song; it was all Manisha and the visuals," he said.
"I was treated like the leading lady, and Manisha was the hero."