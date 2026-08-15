Why Anil Kapoor almost turned down '1942: A Love Story'

Kapoor was eventually swayed by the film's music, composed by RD Burman.

"The music was a huge turning point for me to change my decision and do the film," he said.

He also spoke about his initial confusion over being less visible in the iconic song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga from the movie.

However, he later appreciated how Manisha Koirala's character Rajjo added depth to the sequence.