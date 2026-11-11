Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran get married in Greece!
What's the story
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran got married on Wednesday in a private ceremony in Greece. The couple, who had largely kept their relationship under wraps, shared the first wedding picture on Instagram. In the photograph, the duo can be seen smiling widely while donning matching ivory traditional outfits with intricate embroidery and layered pearl jewelry.
Relationship timeline
A look at their relationship timeline
The rumors of the composer and the Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner dating first emerged in 2024 when they were spotted together on international trips, including one in Las Vegas.
Despite persistent social media speculation, neither of them confirmed their romance initially. Ravichander even quashed early marriage rumors on X in June 2025.
The couple gradually started appearing at family functions before finally tying the knot in Greece.
Guest list
Wedding reception to be hosted on November 21
The wedding festivities began with a traditional engagement ceremony on Tuesday, with close family members and select guests in attendance.
Among them were superstar Rajinikanth (groom's uncle), his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Udhayanidhi Stalin.
The couple will host a grand wedding reception in Chennai on November 21, 2026, with leading figures from Indian cinema, politics, business, and cricket expected to attend.
Career highlights
Careers of the newlyweds
Ravichander, who shot to fame with Why This Kolaveri Di, has composed music for several blockbuster films such as Jailer, Vikram, Leo, Jawan, and Jailer 2.
Maran is the Executive Director of Sun TV Network and the daughter of Sun Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran.
She is also known for her involvement in cricket as the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad.