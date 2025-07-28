Next Article
Anirudh's Hukum concert rescheduled to August 23, new venue revealed
Anirudh Ravichander's much-awaited Hukum concert in Chennai has been pushed from July 26 to August 23, now happening at Marg Swarnabhoomi in Kuvathur on ECR.
If you had tickets for the original date, refunds are already sorted.
Fresh tickets go on sale August 2 at 5pm via the District app.
'Grand finale' of the Hukum World Tour
Anirudh shared that overwhelming demand and limited space forced the move—so now there's room for more fans and smoother entry.
He officially called this show the "grand finale" of his Hukum World Tour, which started in Dubai and wraps up here before he dives into music for Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom and Rajinikanth's Coolie.