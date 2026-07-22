Anjali Anand wanted to say no to 'Dhamaal 4'

Despite her initial hesitation, Anand decided to accept the role in Dhamaal 4.

She explained, "Who is giving me this opportunity to be part of this cast and this franchise and have so much screen time?"

She said, "Who else is giving me this opportunity? Is anybody writing anything? No."

"If someone is going to play this part, it's going to be me...I would put a little bit of Anjali into Paro...and make her the main character of the film."