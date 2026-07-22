'Dhamaal 4' remains stable; eyes ₹180 crore global gross

The Indra Kumar directorial had a strong start at the box office with ₹14 crore on its opening day (July 10). It then saw an exceptional weekend growth, raking in ₹22.5 crore on Day 2 and a franchise-best ₹28.5 crore on Day 3.

After a dip in collections on Monday to ₹8.75 crore, the film displayed steady weekday legs by earning ₹9.5 crore on Day 5 and ₹6.75 crore and ₹6 crore, respectively, on Days 6 and 7.