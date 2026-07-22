'Dhamaal 4' remains stable; eyes ₹180 crore global gross
What's the story
The comedy film Dhamaal 4, led by Ajay Devgn, has successfully maintained its momentum at the Indian box office. Despite a midweek slump and competition from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which released on July 17, the film is still drawing audiences. After crossing the ₹130 crore mark in India and achieving a worldwide gross of over ₹175 crore, it is now eyeing another milestone of ₹135-140 crore in India net collection.
Box office performance
Looking at the film in numbers
The Indra Kumar directorial had a strong start at the box office with ₹14 crore on its opening day (July 10). It then saw an exceptional weekend growth, raking in ₹22.5 crore on Day 2 and a franchise-best ₹28.5 crore on Day 3.
After a dip in collections on Monday to ₹8.75 crore, the film displayed steady weekday legs by earning ₹9.5 crore on Day 5 and ₹6.75 crore and ₹6 crore, respectively, on Days 6 and 7.
Recent earnings
Day 12 collection: 'Dhamaal 4' continues to shine
On Day 12, Dhamaal 4 registered a healthy 23.1% jump over the previous day's earnings by collecting ₹4 crore net across 8,533 shows.
This takes the film's India net collection to ₹131.75 crore and India gross to ₹156.8 crore so far.
Internationally, it added ₹0.4 crore gross on Day 12, taking its overseas total to ₹22.3 crore gross and worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹179.1 crore!
Film details
Everything to know about 'Dhamaal 4'
Directed by Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the fourth installment in the hit comedy franchise that started in 2007.
The film features an ensemble cast including Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Anjali Anand.
The story follows a madcap multi-party race for a hidden treasure with mistaken identities and slapstick comedy.