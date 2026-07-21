'Dhamaal 4' sees sharp decline; but total gross nears ₹175cr

The steep decline in earnings on Day 11 brought the film's total domestic net earnings to ₹127.75cr (₹152.2cr domestic gross).

The film also added ₹0.5cr to its overseas gross on Day 11, taking the total overseas gross to ₹22cr.

With these figures, Dhamaal 4 has now amassed a worldwide cumulative gross of ₹174.2cr since its release.