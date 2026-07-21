'Dhamaal 4' sees sharp decline; but total gross nears ₹175cr
What's the story
The comedy film Dhamaal 4, led by Ajay Devgn, has been experiencing a steady run at the Indian box office. After entering the ₹100cr India net club on Day 8 and comfortably crossing the ₹120cr India net milestone, it is now moving toward ₹130cr. However, after a successful weekend, it witnessed a sharp decline of 74.5% on its second Monday (Day 11) with earnings of just ₹3.25cr net across 8,892 shows per Sacnilk.
Box office performance
Domestic and worldwide gross of 'Dhamaal 4'
The steep decline in earnings on Day 11 brought the film's total domestic net earnings to ₹127.75cr (₹152.2cr domestic gross).
The film also added ₹0.5cr to its overseas gross on Day 11, taking the total overseas gross to ₹22cr.
With these figures, Dhamaal 4 has now amassed a worldwide cumulative gross of ₹174.2cr since its release.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 carries forward the franchise's tradition of slapstick comedy, mistaken identities, outrageous situations, and treasure-hunt chaos.
The film features an ensemble cast including Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, and Anjali Anand.
It had faced some social media backlash over jokes about Anand's weight in her role opposite Deshmukh, and the actor later addressed the reason why she still agreed to such a role.