'Dhamaal 4' reaches ₹170cr worldwide in 10 days
What's the story
The fourth installment of the popular comedy franchise, Dhamaal 4, is earning well at the box office. The film saw a significant surge in its second weekend, with Day 10 (July 19) collections reaching ₹12.75cr. This takes its total India net collection to a remarkable ₹124.5cr and worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹169.9cr!
Box office journey
'Dhamaal 4': How has the film fared so far?
The film, which stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi, among others, opened with ₹14cr on Day 1.
It then saw a growth over the weekend with collections of ₹22.5cr on Day 2 and a franchise-best ₹28.5cr on Sunday (Day 3).
After a slight dip to ₹8.75cr on Monday (Day 4), it maintained steady collections throughout the week.
Global success
Day 10 collection and worldwide gross total
On Day 10, Dhamaal 4 continued its strong run at the box office, collecting ₹12.75cr across 8,712 shows.
The film's domestic net total now stands at ₹124.5cr (₹148.4cr gross).
Internationally, it added ₹1.25cr on Day 10, bringing its overseas gross to ₹21.5cr and global box office total to a staggering ₹169.9cr!
Film details
Everything to know about 'Dhamaal 4'
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is another madcap treasure hunt filled with mistaken identities, slapstick humor, outrageous situations, and quirky characters.
The ensemble cast includes Devgn, Warsi, Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, and Anjali Anand.
The film generated considerable buzz before its release due to its large-scale production and franchise nostalgia.