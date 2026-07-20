'Dhamaal 4' reaches ₹170cr worldwide in 10 days

The film, which stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi, among others, opened with ₹14cr on Day 1.

It then saw a growth over the weekend with collections of ₹22.5cr on Day 2 and a franchise-best ₹28.5cr on Sunday (Day 3).

After a slight dip to ₹8.75cr on Monday (Day 4), it maintained steady collections throughout the week.