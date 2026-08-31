Ankiit Baliyaan murdered over his 'Court Me Goli' song?
What's the story
The recent murder of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankiit Baliyaan outside a gym in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli has been linked to a song he released years ago. The track, Court Me Goli, with the line "Court me goli maarenge meri jaan... judge ke paseene aayenge," was thought to refer to the 2021 courtroom shooting of gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi in Delhi. As per Shamli Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh, the gang members had taken offence to the song.
Gang's reaction
Gogi's gang thought the song endorsed rival gang
Singh told the media on Monday that members of Gogi's gang had taken strong objection to Baliyaan's song, viewing it as an insult to their outfit.
They reportedly approached him and asked him to withdraw the song, but he refused.
The gang interpreted the track as an endorsement of rival gangster Tillu Tajpuria, who was alive when the song was released.
Deeper connection
Shared 'gotra' further complicated matters
The connection ran deeper as Tajpuria and Baliyaan shared the same gotra. This convinced Gogi's gang that the song was deliberately crafted to target them.
Although the matter was clarified later, the gang's resentment toward Baliyaan did not fade.
Singh said they held a grudge against him for years before finally getting an opportunity to act on August 26, when he was shot dead outside the gym.
Retaliation
Chain of gang rivalries leads to Baliyaan's death
Tajpuria was killed on May 2, 2023, in Tihar Jail in retaliation for his role in Gogi's murder.
A police charge sheet filed by the special cell on August 3 stated that Tajpuria's killing was carried out in revenge for Gogi's September 2021 murder at the Rohini courts complex.
The chain of gang rivalries stemming from that courtroom shooting eventually caught up with Baliyaan, whose song had unintentionally placed him in the middle of the feud.
Encounter
Two men were killed in a police encounter
The two men accused of killing Baliyaan, identified as Mohit, 22, and Sumit, 24, both residents of Haryana's Sonipat district, were later killed in a police encounter in Shamli after they opened fire on personnel who had stopped them for checking.
Police named Rahul alias Bhola, a resident of Sonipat, as the alleged mastermind who coordinated the killing. He remains wanted in Haryana, with a reward announced for his arrest.