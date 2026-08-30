Anne Hathaway joins Tom Cruise in 'Days of Thunder' sequel
What's the story
Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway will be sharing the screen in the upcoming sequel to Days of Thunder, reported Variety. The film, which will be released on June 2, 2028, marks nearly four decades since the original movie's release. Paramount Pictures has confirmed that it will be available in formats such as IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and 4DX.
Role specifics
Plot details yet to be revealed
In the sequel, Cruise will reprise his role as Cole Trickle, a passionate stock-car driver. Hathaway will play a racecar team owner and engineer.
Jonathan Levine, known for films like Long Shot and Mr & Mrs Smith, is directing the project. Cruise is also producing alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper.
However, plot details remain undisclosed for now.
Film history
Looking back at the original 'Days of Thunder'
The original Days of Thunder, released in 1990, starred Cruise at the peak of his early movie-star years.
Directed by Tony Scott and written by Robert Towne, with Cruise also credited for the story, it followed Trickle's journey as a talented yet reckless driver aiming to make his mark in stock-car racing.
The film also featured Nicole Kidman as Dr Claire Lewicki and Robert Duvall as veteran crew chief Harry Hogge.
Career updates
Cruise and Hathaway's recent projects
While Cruise is gearing up for the release of Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's darkly comic film Digger, in which he plays billionaire Digger Rockwell, Hathaway has had a busy 2026.
She reprised her role as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2 and also appeared in David Lowery's Mother Mary and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.
Her upcoming projects include Verity and Alone at Dawn, among others.