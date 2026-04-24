Annu claims Om Puri was 'phenomenal actor' but 'betrayed' sister
What's the story
Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has recently opened up about his sister Seema Kapoor's troubled marriage to the late actor Om Puri. In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, the actor spoke about how Puri's personal life had a lasting impact on his family. He praised Puri as a "phenomenal actor" but also highlighted the pain caused by his actions.
Marriage details
Puri's betrayal during Seema's pregnancy
Kapoor's sister, Seema, was married to Puri in what was his first marriage. However, their relationship took a painful turn early on when Puri started an affair with journalist Nandita Puri while Seema was pregnant. The betrayal left a deep emotional impact on the family that they continue to remember. "He became someone's husband, and after becoming someone's husband, he betrayed a woman," said Kapoor.
Family support
Seema stood by Puri during his difficult moments
Despite the betrayal, Seema stood by Puri during his most difficult moments. Kapoor revealed that it was his sister who took care of Puri when he was at his weakest. "He would have gone 10 years earlier; it was my sister who took care of him," he said.
No enmity
Kapoor holds no grudges against Puri
Years later, Kapoor said he holds no grudges against Puri. However, he still regrets that his sister's life was ruined and she has no support. "Today Om Puri saab is not there, his son is there, even today I pray to God for his son and for his ex-wife Nandita," he said.
Second marriage
Puri married journalist Nandita in 1993, had a son
Seema and Puri married when she was 19, sharing an 11-year age gap and a mutual love for theater. However, they divorced within a year after tying the knot in 1991. Puri married journalist Nandita in 1993, with whom he had a son. The couple divorced in 2013. Puri passed away in 2017. In his last years, he called Seema and apologized for his past actions.