Home / News / Entertainment News / After 12 glorious years, Jesse Williams is leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'
Entertainment

After 12 glorious years, Jesse Williams is leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'

Written by
Pranav Dixit
Last updated on May 09, 2021, 12:51 am
After 12 glorious years, Jesse Williams is leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'

It seems like many good doctors are leaving the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Actor Jesse Williams who portrays Dr. Jackson Avery is now saying goodbye to ABC's hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy. His exit was made evident in the latest episode, Look Up Child, that premiered on May 6. The show is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

In this article
Latest episode

Happily-ever-after hinted for Jackson and April

According to the latest episode, Jackson will be taking over the Avery Foundation to help causes like better access to medicine and a better healthcare system for marginalized communities. He and April (his ex-wife) may reunite for good, move to Chicago, and have their happily-ever-after. They have a daughter together named Harriet. Williams was part of Grey's Anatomy for 12 seasons.

Parting words

Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist, says Krista Vernoff

Showrunner Krista Vernoff called Williams an extraordinary artist and activist. "Jesse brings so much heart, such depth of care, and so much intelligence to his work," she told Deadline. Williams himself was thankful to the cast and crew. "As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many, and I thank our beautiful fans," he said.

Dr. DeLuca

Fans barely recovered from the last shocker

If you're a Grey's Anatomy fan, you know it comes with a lot of tear-jerking moments. Fans barely recovered from the last shocking exit just a few episodes earlier showing the death of Dr. Andrew DeLuca played by Giacomo Gianniotti. There was a simple, beautiful, and moving memorial service for him showcasing a video of many doctors reminiscing their memories with him.

Activism

Williams strives to make the world a better place

Williams is an activist in real life with a major in African American Studies. He has consistently spoken and written articles on police brutality, racial injustice, civil rights, and other societal issues. The actor is part of a civil rights think-tank and advocacy group called The Advancement Project. He serves on the board of directors for the organization alongside Harry Belafonte.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Let's celebrate Enrique Iglesias as he turns 46 today

Latest News

Chinese rocket could cause damage equivalent to plane-crash on reentry

Science

Premier League, Chelsea overcome Manchester City 2-1: Records broken

Sports

OPPO Reno6 Pro bags SIRIM certification, global launch imminent

Science

Realme V25 spotted on TENAA certification site, specifications leaked

Science

La Liga, Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid: List of records broken

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

Pakistan to turn Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's havelis into museums

Entertainment

Kalki Koechlin working on maiden book 'Elephant In The Womb'

Entertainment

Prabhas-Saif's 'Ramayan' version 'Adipurush' to be shot in Hyderabad now?

Entertainment

Dave Bautista reveals why he chose 'Army of the Dead'

Entertainment

'Photo-Prem' review: Light-hearted take on death, despair and fear

Entertainment
Trending Topics