After 12 glorious years, Jesse Williams is leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 09, 2021, 12:51 am

It seems like many good doctors are leaving the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Actor Jesse Williams who portrays Dr. Jackson Avery is now saying goodbye to ABC's hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy. His exit was made evident in the latest episode, Look Up Child, that premiered on May 6. The show is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Latest episode

Happily-ever-after hinted for Jackson and April

According to the latest episode, Jackson will be taking over the Avery Foundation to help causes like better access to medicine and a better healthcare system for marginalized communities. He and April (his ex-wife) may reunite for good, move to Chicago, and have their happily-ever-after. They have a daughter together named Harriet. Williams was part of Grey's Anatomy for 12 seasons.

Parting words

Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist, says Krista Vernoff

Showrunner Krista Vernoff called Williams an extraordinary artist and activist. "Jesse brings so much heart, such depth of care, and so much intelligence to his work," she told Deadline. Williams himself was thankful to the cast and crew. "As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many, and I thank our beautiful fans," he said.

Dr. DeLuca

Fans barely recovered from the last shocker

If you're a Grey's Anatomy fan, you know it comes with a lot of tear-jerking moments. Fans barely recovered from the last shocking exit just a few episodes earlier showing the death of Dr. Andrew DeLuca played by Giacomo Gianniotti. There was a simple, beautiful, and moving memorial service for him showcasing a video of many doctors reminiscing their memories with him.

Activism

Williams strives to make the world a better place

Williams is an activist in real life with a major in African American Studies. He has consistently spoken and written articles on police brutality, racial injustice, civil rights, and other societal issues. The actor is part of a civil rights think-tank and advocacy group called The Advancement Project. He serves on the board of directors for the organization alongside Harry Belafonte.