Anshula Kapoor will marry Rohan Thakkar today

Anshula Kapoor to marry beau Rohan Thakkar today: Venue, timings

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:03 pm Jul 06, 202612:03 pm

What's the story

Social media influencer Anshula Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on Monday. While not a lot of details are out, the couple's wedding will take place in Mumbai at Taj Lands End. The ceremony will be a day-long affair blending two cultures and will be followed by a cocktail party. The event is expected to see several members of the Hindi film industry in attendance.