Anshula Kapoor to marry beau Rohan Thakkar today: Venue, timings
What's the story
Social media influencer Anshula Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on Monday. While not a lot of details are out, the couple's wedding will take place in Mumbai at Taj Lands End. The ceremony will be a day-long affair blending two cultures and will be followed by a cocktail party. The event is expected to see several members of the Hindi film industry in attendance.
Privacy maintained
Father of the bride Boney Kapoor confirmed details
Film producer Boney Kapoor confirmed to IWMBuzz that the ceremony will be a one-day affair uniting two communities. Kapoor is the veteran filmmaker's eldest daughter with his first wife, the late Mona Shourie Kapoor. Guests have reportedly been asked to adhere to a modern Indian dress code for the occasion.
Pre-wedding celebrations
Pre-wedding festivities and couple's love story
The city has already hosted the couple's pre-wedding festivities in recent days. Kapoor has been sharing glimpses of these celebrations on social media, including the Maata ki chowki, mehendi, and chooda ceremonies. The couple's love story began in 2022 after they met through a dating app, and their relationship blossomed from late-night conversations into a lifelong commitment. They got engaged in July last year.
Groom's profile
Who is Rohan Thakkar?
Thakkar is a writer at Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content division of Dharma Productions. He studied advertising and marketing at FLAME University before pursuing screenplay writing at New York Film Academy in Los Angeles. He has also written several short films. Kapoor, meanwhile, was recently seen on The Traitors, streaming on Prime Video. It's expected Kapoor's siblings, older brother Arjun Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, would be in attendance. Congratulations to the couple!