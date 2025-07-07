Anshula Kapoor's engagement brings joy to Boney Kapoor

TL;DR

'Best news I've heard lately,' says Boney Kapoor

The Kapoors are all smiles about the news. Boney Kapoor called it "the best news" he's heard lately and is already looking forward to planning the wedding once Anshula and Rohan return home.

He also shared a sweet nod to his late mother, saying she must be watching over them.

Rohan is a screenwriter

Rohan is a screenwriter with Dharmatic Entertainment and studied at New York Film Academy.

Their relationship grew steadily over three years, leading up to this big moment—just as Anshula makes her OTT debut in The Traitors.