Anshula Kapoor's engagement brings joy to Boney Kapoor
Anshula Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and sister to Arjun Kapoor, just got engaged to Rohan Thakkar.
They first connected on a dating app around 2020 with a long late-night chat that kicked things off.
Three years later, Rohan popped the question at 1:15am by Belvedere Castle in New York's Central Park—right down to the minute they first talked.
'Best news I've heard lately,' says Boney Kapoor
The Kapoors are all smiles about the news. Boney Kapoor called it "the best news" he's heard lately and is already looking forward to planning the wedding once Anshula and Rohan return home.
He also shared a sweet nod to his late mother, saying she must be watching over them.
Rohan is a screenwriter
Rohan is a screenwriter with Dharmatic Entertainment and studied at New York Film Academy.
Their relationship grew steadily over three years, leading up to this big moment—just as Anshula makes her OTT debut in The Traitors.