Entertainment • Jul 07, 2025
'Son of Sardaar 2' unveils title song with a twist
The title track for "Son of Sardaar 2" just dropped, giving us a feel for the film's energetic, playful mood.
Ajay Devgn returns as the classic "Punjab da Puttar," while Neeru Bajwa joins in as his wife with a fun English rap.
After Mrunal Thakur's look reveal, this song is adding to the hype for the upcoming action-comedy.
TL;DR
Sanjay Dutt's role still under wraps
The teaser offers a peek at Devgn's action-comedy avatar under director Vijay Kumar Arora, with posters hinting at some wild showdowns.
The cast includes Ravi Kishan, Chunky Pandey, Kubbra Sait, and Sanjay Mishra—plus a mysterious role from Sanjay Dutt still under wraps.
Hitting theaters July 25, this sequel is set to bring back all the fun from the original.