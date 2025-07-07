Next Article

Entertainment • Jul 07, 2025 'Son of Sardaar 2' unveils title song with a twist

The title track for "Son of Sardaar 2" just dropped, giving us a feel for the film's energetic, playful mood.

Ajay Devgn returns as the classic "Punjab da Puttar," while Neeru Bajwa joins in as his wife with a fun English rap.

After Mrunal Thakur's look reveal, this song is adding to the hype for the upcoming action-comedy.