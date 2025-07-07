Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 07, 2025
Ranbir Kapoor's record paycheck for Ramayana films
Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly set to earn nearly ₹150 crore playing Lord Rama in the upcoming two-part Ramayana film series.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movies are lined up for Diwali releases in 2026 and 2027.
The cast features Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, and the teaser dropped on July 3 already has fans buzzing about its epic visuals.
TL;DR
Teaser shows epic visuals, majestic sets
This project is massive, with music legends Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman teaming up for the soundtrack, while action scenes come from top stunt coordinators Terry Notary and Guy Norris.
Producer Namit Malhotra leads the team with Yash as co-producer, backed by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations.
DNEG is handling the visual effects to bring this mythological world to life.