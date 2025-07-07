Next Article

Entertainment • Jul 07, 2025 Ranbir Kapoor's record paycheck for Ramayana films

Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly set to earn nearly ₹150 crore playing Lord Rama in the upcoming two-part Ramayana film series.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movies are lined up for Diwali releases in 2026 and 2027.

The cast features Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, and the teaser dropped on July 3 already has fans buzzing about its epic visuals.