Entertainment • Jul 07, 2025
Producers of _Manjummel Boys_ face police interrogation
The team behind Malayalam hit Manjummel Boys—Soubin Shahir, his father Babu Shahir, and Shawn Antony—were called in by Kochi police after an investor, Siraj Valiyathara Hameed, accused them of cheating.
This comes right after the Kerala High Court refused to drop the charges against them.
TL;DR
Did 'Manjummel Boys' really make around ₹200 crore?
Hameed says he invested ₹7 crore (plus another ₹51 lakh in cash) with a promise of 40% of the film's profits—but didn't get anything back, even though the movie reportedly made around ₹200 crore.
Now, police are digging into whether there was any foul play with the money or profit-sharing agreements.