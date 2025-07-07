Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 07, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3'
Big news for Don fans—Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly making a cameo in Don 3, which stars Ranveer Singh and is directed by Farhan Akhtar.
While details about SRK's role are still secret, his return is expected to shake up the story and has everyone talking.
TL;DR
Kiara Advani, Vikrant Massey also part of 'Don 3'
This marks the first time Khan and Singh will share the screen, which has fans hyped.
There's also buzz that Priyanka Chopra might come back as Roma, despite earlier rumors she wouldn't be involved.
Kiara Advani is likely sticking around as the female lead thanks to a new schedule, and Vikrant Massey has landed a pivotal part.
With this mix of familiar faces and fresh talent, Don 3 looks set to be a major event.