Bengaluru court restrains Kamal Haasan on Kannada remarks
A Bengaluru court has temporarily stopped actor Kamal Haasan from making comments about Kannada's origins or anything that could hurt the language or its culture.
This comes after he said, "Kannada was born out of Tamil," which upset many in Karnataka and led to protests.
The next hearing is on August 30.
KSP's duty to protect Kannada heritage
The court highlighted that the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) has a duty to protect Kannada heritage.
After Haasan's statement at a Chennai film event sparked backlash and calls for an apology—which he refused—the issue quickly turned into a legal matter.
Haasan's history with language-related controversies
Kamal Haasan is a well-known actor, filmmaker, and politician from Tamil Nadu, famous for his work across multiple Indian languages.
He's no stranger to controversy when it comes to comments on language and culture.