Bengaluru court restrains Kamal Haasan on Kannada remarks

KSP's duty to protect Kannada heritage

The court highlighted that the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) has a duty to protect Kannada heritage.

After Haasan's statement at a Chennai film event sparked backlash and calls for an apology—which he refused—the issue quickly turned into a legal matter.

Haasan's history with language-related controversies

Kamal Haasan is a well-known actor, filmmaker, and politician from Tamil Nadu, famous for his work across multiple Indian languages.

He's no stranger to controversy when it comes to comments on language and culture.