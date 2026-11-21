'Yes, Dear' star Anthony Clark's cause of death revealed
What's the story
Comedian and actor Anthony Clark, best known for his role in the sitcom Yes, Dear, died at 62 on November 10. The cause of death has now been revealed to be septic shock with underlying conditions including Influenza A and chronic alcoholism. Acute kidney failure was also a contributing factor to his demise, as per the death certificate obtained by People.
Tribute
Mike O'Malley paid tribute to Clark on social media
Clark's former Yes, Dear co-star Mike O'Malley paid tribute to him on social media. He remembered their last phone call three weeks before Clark's death and described him as a "hilarious guy."
O'Malley also shared photos from their last episode of Yes, Dear which aired in 2006.
The sitcom ran for six seasons from 2000 to 2006 with a total of 122 episodes.
Biography
Early life and career
Born on April 4, 1964, in Lynchburg, Virginia, Clark graduated from Emerson College in 1986 with a degree in mass communication.
He started his career as a stand-up comedian before finding fame on television.
His first on-screen role was in the 1991 movie Dogfight where he played a Marine named Oakie.
Most recently, he appeared in one episode of the TV series West of Liberty in 2019.
Career highlights
His work on 'Yes, Dear'
In Yes, Dear, Clark played the husband of Kim Warner, portrayed by Jean Louisa Kelly. The show also starred O'Malley and Liza Snyder.
Apart from Yes, Dear, he hosted Season 4 of Last Comic Standing in 2006.
In a 2006 interview with Comic's Comic, he expressed pride in his work on Yes, Dear despite it not being a critics' favorite.
"I know it wasn't a critics' favorite by any means but we had 13 million people watching it," he said.