'Ramayana' trailer to finally release on Wednesday?
What's the story
The highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming film Ramayana may be released digitally on July 29 (Wednesday), a day ahead of its rumored theatrical debut. The film's worldwide distributor, Sony Pictures Entertainment, is expected to attach the trailer to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, slated for release on July 30 (Thursday). However, no official announcement has been made yet.
Trailer premiere
Trailer clips were previously leaked online
The first trailer previously premiered at the Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi on July 18.
It was later screened at the San Diego Comic-Con.
However, clips were leaked online, and the digital launch, slated for July 24, was postponed at the last minute.
Producer Namit Malhotra had said, "My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. We will [launch] our trailer globally at a later date."
Film details
More about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Malhotra in association with Yash, boasts a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh.
The film is made on a massive budget and is scheduled to hit theaters during the Diwali 2026 window.
The second part will premiere on Diwali 2027.