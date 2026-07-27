'Ramayana' trailer to finally release on Wednesday?

The first trailer previously premiered at the Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi on July 18.

It was later screened at the San Diego Comic-Con.

However, clips were leaked online, and the digital launch, slated for July 24, was postponed at the last minute.

Producer Namit Malhotra had said, "My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. We will [launch] our trailer globally at a later date."