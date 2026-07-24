'Ramayana' trailer postponed hours before release

In a statement, Malhotra said, "Today is a very special moment for our Ramayana. My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment."

"In light of the above, we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date."

"In over 100 years of Indian cinema...this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film."