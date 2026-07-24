'Ramayana' trailer postponed hours before release
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer of the film Ramayana has been postponed just hours before its scheduled release. Producer Namit Malhotra announced the delay on Friday morning, stating that it was due to the film's recent partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment for a global release. The decision was made after the film's team attended a panel at San Diego Comic Con.
Producer's statement
Malhotra on partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment
In a statement, Malhotra said, "Today is a very special moment for our Ramayana. My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment."
"In light of the above, we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date."
"In over 100 years of Indian cinema...this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film."
Film's ambition
Know more about the epic
Malhotra expressed confidence that Ramayana would be a defining moment for Indian cinema.
He said, "This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm."
Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
It is scheduled to release in theaters in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.