'Naagzilla' ₹4cr fraud case: Court denies bail to 3 executives

Additional Sessions Judge M Mohiuddin, who presided over the case at Dindoshi court, emphasized that custodial interrogation of the accused was essential for a comprehensive investigation.

The court stated that such an interrogation is necessary to thoroughly probe into the matter and unearth any hidden facts.

The complaint was filed by Tukaram Mahadev Sawant, an accountant at Mahaveer Jain Films Pvt Ltd, which is headed by Mahaveer Jain and his wife, Neetu Jain.