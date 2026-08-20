Anticipatory bail granted to S.K. Keshavanathan for lar gibbons charges

The case kicked off when a recent video of actor Vikram with Lar gibbons from Keshavanathan's farm went viral, prompting a Forest Department inspection.

Keshavanathan's counsel says he delayed registering the animals by eight days and didn't report one's death on time; his lawyer says a technical glitch was to blame.

Prosecutors argued against bail, citing serious violations and risk of evidence tampering.

Meanwhile, the fate of 11 exotic animals seized from his farm, including African serval cats and tufted capuchins, is still up in the air as the hearing was adjourned to August 22.