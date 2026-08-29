'Qissa' director to helm short film 'Lasya: The Gentle Dance'
What's the story
Anup Singh, the director of Qissa and The Song of Scorpions, is set to helm a new short film titled Lasya: The Gentle Dance. The film is currently being shot on the streets of Mumbai and is produced by Pretty Pictures, a Mumbai-based production company. Singh recently spoke about his upcoming project in an interview with Variety.
Film's premise
The story of 'Lasya'
Lasya: The Gentle Dance tells the story of a father and son who are beggars on the streets of Mumbai.
The film follows their lives over a day as they struggle against monsoon rains that repeatedly destroy their shelter.
Despite facing hostility and indifference from the city, it is the father's stories about his late wife that give the son hope and strength to rebuild his life.
Director's perspective
What does the title mean?
Singh described Lasya as "a desperate attempt."
He said, "This will be a short film. It is for me an attempt, call it a desperate attempt, to see if in this time of AI, quick and violent action, and celebration of various demogogueries in storytelling, whether there is still a way to reaffirm cinema's gentle ways of reaching us."
Future projects
Pretty Pictures to collaborate with Singh on feature film
Following the completion of Lasya, Pretty Pictures plans to start working with Singh on his next feature film early next year.
The film was initially set to star late actor Irrfan Khan.
"Anup Singh is finally ready to return to the film. We are very excited to make this film in homage to Irrfan Khan," said Zeeshan Ahmad of Pretty Pictures.