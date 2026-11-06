'Magnificent': Anupam Kher shares heartfelt 'Ramayana' review

Kher revealed that the screening hall was filled with nearly 500 people.

He said, "This is easily one of the best films in the history of Indian cinema. Visually, I have never seen anything this magnificent. Truly, I haven't!"

The actor added that he had never witnessed such enthusiasm from an audience in Stockholm before.

He also called it "emotionally moving" and a "masterpiece."

Kher also revealed that he teared up while watching the film.