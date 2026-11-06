'Magnificent': Anupam Kher shares heartfelt 'Ramayana' review
What's the story
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has lauded the film Ramayana after attending a special screening in Stockholm, Sweden. The actor, who voices Jatayu and also serves as the opening narrator, called it one of Indian cinema's finest works. He shared his experience on Instagram, saying he was proud to be associated with such an ambitious project.
Audience reaction
Kher on 'Ramayana's special screening in Stockholm
Kher revealed that the screening hall was filled with nearly 500 people.
He said, "This is easily one of the best films in the history of Indian cinema. Visually, I have never seen anything this magnificent. Truly, I haven't!"
The actor added that he had never witnessed such enthusiasm from an audience in Stockholm before.
He also called it "emotionally moving" and a "masterpiece."
Kher also revealed that he teared up while watching the film.
Actor's message
Kher's heartfelt note for 'Ramayana'
In his Instagram caption, Kher wrote, "My heart is overjoyed. I am happy and filled with immense pride that such an extraordinary film has been made in our India!"
"I also feel fortunate and proud to be a part of this film, both through my portrayal of Jatayu and the opening narration."
The actor concluded his message with "You have given us an extraordinary reason to feel proud. Jai Shri Ram! Jai Hind!"
Film details
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is the first part of a two-part adaptation of the ancient Indian epic.
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
It also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.
Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film was released worldwide on November 5.