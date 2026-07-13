Anupam Kher shares cryptic video amid Ram Mandir donation controversy
What's the story
Actor Anupam Kher has seemingly responded to the backlash over his recent comments on the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft. In a video posted on Sunday, he said that he speaks fearlessly because he does not try to please everyone. "Many people ask me how I manage to speak so fearlessly about certain topics. Do not I fear becoming unpopular? My straightforward answer is that perhaps it is because I do not try to please everyone," he said.
Self-acceptance
'Try to become your own favorite'
Kher also said that trying to keep everyone happy is one of the hardest things to do.
He added that nobody in the world has been loved by everyone.
"I have a philosophy in life: first, try to become your own favorite," he said.
The actor added that a person should be able to look at themselves in the mirror and feel they are a good person.
Backlash
Kher's remarks that drew backlash
In an interview with India Today, Kher downplayed the incident as "minor."
He said, "Temples were looted when the Mughals destroyed our temples. When Brahmins were killed...when the wealth of temples was plundered. When women were raped in the temple premises."
He previously said, "What happened was wrong. Those who have done this, they should definitely be caught. But there should be no blame on Sanatan or Ramji."
"If there's a theft in a house, you don't blame...the house itself."
Twitter Post
Listen to Kher here
#WATCH | "It's the greed of a few individuals," @AnupamPKher on the Ram Mandir donation theft. #RamMandir #Ayodhya #UttarPradesh @suyeshasavant pic.twitter.com/LnaTkr7Eaa— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) July 11, 2026
Yadav's rebuttal
Akhilesh Yadav criticized actor's opinion
His remarks drew ire from several quarters, including Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who questioned why those who catch thieves are lectured instead of the thieves.
Yadav wrote on X, "This is a strange argument that no one should say anything to the thief, but those who catch the theft should be lectured. There must be some reason for such sympathy toward thieves or some political compulsion."
Film announcement
Yadav's team showed him half of my statement, says Kher
In response to Yadav's criticism, Kher said he didn't consider himself so important that Yadav needed to write about him.
He also alleged that Yadav's team had shown him only half of his statement for convenience, which led to the reaction.
On the work front, Kher recently announced his next film, Shri Ram Bhoomi, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.
The movie will also feature Ritwik Bhowmik and Amruta Khanvilkar.