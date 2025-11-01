Anupam Kher reunites with Sooraj Barjatya for family entertainer

In his post, Kher praised Barjatya as an "icon, an amazing person and an amazing director." He wrote, "Delighted to share that my 549th untitled film started today with one and only Sooraj Barjatya! Presented him the auspicious shawl which I got from #Ayodhya!" The actor also reflected on his long association with Barjatya and Rajshri films. Kher has been a part of several films by Barjatya, such as Vivah and Uunchai.

Long association

'Long, happy, amazing journey with him'

Kher reminisced about his first film Saaransh, where Barjatya was Mahesh Bhatt's fifth assistant. He wrote, "It has been a long, happy, amazing and creatively joyous journey with him. Actually I am an integral part of @rajshrifilms and their family for all these years!" The actor also shared that, as per tradition, he had the honor of being in the first shot of the film. The film doesn't have an official title or release date yet.