Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak join Ayushmann-Sooraj Barjatya film

The source added that the film will have a "strong ensemble of credible actors." "The idea is to have a cast full of credible actors, and casting legends like Kher, Pahwa, and Pathak is a step in that direction." The film will be shot from November 2025 to May 2026, with plans for a release in the second half of 2026.

Film's theme

'Barjatya films celebrate Indian culture'

The source also revealed, "Barjatya films are all about celebrating the Indian culture, and this one too will be an extension of his own world, but keeping the modern elements in mind." "The screenplay has strong humor too, and the entire team is looking forward to getting back on the sets with Barjatya." Meanwhile, his last directorial, Uunchai, came out in 2022.