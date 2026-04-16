'Anupamaa' latest episode sees Anupama push to save Saavi's cafe

Anupama and Banku upcycle cafe waste

Inspired by an elderly couple, Anupama decides to get creative and promote the cafe, even as money troubles pile up.

She teams up with Banku to try upcycling waste into something useful for the cafe's makeover.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, Paritosh switches sides for cash, and Vasundhara considers firing Mahi to protect her business from a rival brand.

Through all this chaos, Anupama stays hopeful about giving the cafe (and herself) a fresh start.