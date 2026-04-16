'Anupamaa' latest episode sees Anupama push to save Saavi's cafe
On the latest episode of Anupamaa, Anupama is on a mission to rescue Saavi's struggling cafe after Digvijay insists things should be left as they are.
While Digvijay wants things left as they are, Anupama knows the place needs serious repairs, especially after Banku's tumble from the sofa highlights how run-down things have gotten.
Anupama and Banku upcycle cafe waste
Inspired by an elderly couple, Anupama decides to get creative and promote the cafe, even as money troubles pile up.
She teams up with Banku to try upcycling waste into something useful for the cafe's makeover.
Meanwhile, behind the scenes, Paritosh switches sides for cash, and Vasundhara considers firing Mahi to protect her business from a rival brand.
Through all this chaos, Anupama stays hopeful about giving the cafe (and herself) a fresh start.